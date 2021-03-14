Brackets set for return of March Madness

Fittingly for such an unpredictable season, some teams hoping to sneak in off the bubble were denied when Oregon State, picked last in its conference in some preseason polls, and Georgetown, a storied program coached by its own former superstar, Patrick Ewing, won their conference tournaments to steal bids they wouldn’t otherwise have won.

“It’s a different year. Different world,” Ewing said. “The pandemic has definitely changed everything. I’m here quarantining in a room for 24 to 48 hours before we can get out and do things.”

Another unexpected entry is a familiar face: Rick Pitino. The coach, ousted at Louisville after a sordid recruiting scandal that enveloped the program for years, led his new team, Iona, from the ninth seed in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference all the way to the league title and the automatic bid that comes with it. Pitino said he’ll bring eight suits to Indy, just in case. Big talk for a team that played only 13 regular-season games because of COVID-19 concerns that sidelined the Gaels for weeks. It was that kind of season.

Speaking of which, for the first time since 1976, both Duke and Kentucky will both be missing from the tournament. Like Virginia and Kansas, Duke pulled out of its conference tournament last week because of COVID-19., marking the end of a 13-11 season that never got on track.