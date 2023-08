GLENS FALLS — Crandall Public Library will hold its final Books on Carts of the summer on Aug. 9.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in City Park. Adult books are $1 and kids/teens are 25 cents.

People should bring their own bags. The event is cancelled if it is raining.

It is sponsored by Friends of Crandall Public Library