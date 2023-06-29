Books on Carts in the Park Sale Returns to Glens Falls City Park

The Friends of the Crandall Public Library will hold their second outdoor Books on Carts in the Park sale of the summer on Wednesday, July 12 . The June sale was a huge success ! All proceeds directly benefit Crandall Library.

Times are 10 a.m. - 2 p.m..

Adult books $1.00, children/teens 4/$1, and mass market paperbacks 4/$1.00. During the last hour of sale, mass market paperbacks will be $2 a bag.

Please bring your own bags. Rain will cancel the event. The last sale of the summer will be Aug. 9.