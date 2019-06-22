Ronald F. Conover (incumbent)
Ballot party line in primary election: Republican
Address: 4323 Lake Shore Drive, P.O. 1603, Bolton Landing
Occupation: Bolton town supervisor; retired director of Planning and Community Development, Rome
Education: Bachelor of Arts, SUNY Plattsburgh; Master of Arts, Midwestern University, Texas; post-graduate study, Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio
Age: 68
Current public offices held: Bolton town supervisor, Warren County Board of Supervisors, third year as chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors
Past public offices held: Two-term county legislator representing the 12th Oneida County Legislative District; chief of staff, 115th NYS Assembly District; director of Planning and Community Development, city of Rome; executive director of Rome Parking Authority and Rome Urban Renewal Agency; deputy director of Planning and Community Development, city of Utica; planner Cayuga County Planning Board, Auburn
Credentials for office: I have over 40 years of experience and leadership at all levels of government including for the past 9 1/2 years as Bolton town supervisor including three as chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. I have a comprehensive understanding of town and county operations and a successful record working with community groups and organizations on community projects.
Top issues in this campaign: Protecting Lake George water quality; modernizing and upgrading our roads and infrastructure including public sewer, water lines and treatment systems; keeping a handle on government spending and property taxes; improving off-street parking, expansion of business activity particularly during the shoulder season; development of affordable housing and protecting Bolton’s excellent quality of life.
What I’d do if elected: I would hold the line on property taxes, ensure that public sewer and water systems and plants are modernized and properly maintained and continue our successful Infrastructure Improvement Program, including making Bolton the region’s premier hiking and recreation hub. Most of all I will continue to provide strong leadership in the protection of Lake George and its environs.
Alexander (Zandy) G. Gabriels
Ballot party line in primary election: Republican
Address: Bolton Landing
Occupation: Not presently employed
Education: B.A., Brown University; and other graduate courses
Age: 69
Current public offices held: None
Past political offices held: Three terms as Bolton supervisor, 2002-2008; prior service, two terms as councilman on the Bolton Town Board, one serving with Frank Dagles, 1991-1994, and one with Deanne Rehm, 1997-2000
Credentials for office: Having served as supervisor and on the Town Board before are the substantive credentials. Attendance at Town Board meetings for more than 35 years since Leonbruno. While I do not agree with term limits, I do not think that a person should serve long in office or run unopposed.
Top issues in this campaign: Local taxes and use of sales tax for reduction of local or county property taxes. The number and size of capital projects has unnecessarily grown. Top action would be to slow down capital expenditures and review them to ensure the priorities are agreeable and affordable to local taxpayers.
What I’d do if elected: Maintain and reduce current tax rates. Protect present sales tax allocation formula at county level. Increase communication to community through town’s website. Re-evaluate changes to zoning code. Preserve and protect environmental conditions of lake and community.
