When:
- Friday, June 23 at 7 p.m.
Where:
- Bolton Central School gymnasium
Class size:
- 15
Valedictorian:
- Sophie E. Del Signore, daughter of Amber and Mark Del Signore of Queensbury, will attend SUNY Adirondack where she will major in business.
Salutatorian: Max A. Gollhofer,
- son of Lorie and John Gollhofer of Bolton Landing, will attend Hartwick College where he will major in history.
The following students will also receive graduation honors:
Cum Laude:
- Catherine Hall
- Mary LaBrecque
- Claire Schrader
- Stanislaus Wiktorko
Magna Cum Laude:
- Charles Miller
- Kaitlyn Wholey
Suma Cum Laude:
- Sophie Del Signore
- Max Gollhofer
- Madison Monahan
- Ella Moskov
- Jane Pfau
At the ceremony graduates will present flowers to their parents/guardians and diplomas and scholarships, will be conferred.