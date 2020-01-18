Boeheim leads Orange

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Buddy Boeheim scored 26 points, including 18 in a row for Syracuse at one point, and the Orange stretched their winning streak to three with a 71-69 victory at Virginia Tech on Saturday.
Glens Falls graduate Joseph Girard III scored six points for Syracuse.
Boeheim hit six shots in a row during a blistering first-half display that turned a 14-10 deficit into a 28-19 lead for Syracuse (11-7, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). The Orange led by as many as 16 in the first half, but had to hang on as the Hokies got within a point three times in the final two minutes.
Nahiem Alleyne made five 3-pointers and scored 17 for the Hokies (13-5, 4-3), who called a timeout with 7.4 seconds left trailing 70-69. Landers Nolley, who scored 13, missed a deep 3-pointer from the top of the key and Marek Dolezaj rebounded.
Elijah Hughes added 17 points and Dolezaj had 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Orange.
LOUISVILLE 79, DUKE 73
DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman David Johnson had a season-high 19 points and No. 11 Louisville hung on down the stretch to beat No. 3 Duke in a key matchup in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s regular-season title chase.
Malik Williams added two free throws with 16 seconds left and followed immediately with a transition dunk off a turnover, a sequence that all but sealed a grind-it-out win for the Cardinals in the Blue Devils’ famously hostile home arena.
By the end, the Cardinals (15-3, 6-1 ACC) had claimed the only regular-season meeting between the teams and put themselves in a tie with No. 9 Florida State atop the league standings.
Freshman Cassius Stanley had season highs of 24 points and 11 rebounds for the Blue Devils (15-3, 5-2), who shot just 37% for the game and made only 6 of 25 3-pointers.
BAYLOR 75, OKLAHOMA ST. 68
STILLWATER, Okla. — Freddie Gillespie and Jared Butler each scored 17 points, and No. 2 Baylor beat Oklahoma State for its 14th straight victory.
Baylor (15-1, 5-0 Big 12) overcame a 12-point deficit in the last 14 minutes. Devonte Bandoo scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half.
Oklahoma State has lost five in a row. Isaac Likekele had 16 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Cowboys (9-8, 0-5). Cameron McGriff also scored 16 points.
FLORIDA 69, AUBURN 47
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida’s Omar Payne had the best game of his college career, finishing with 19 points and 11 rebounds.
Payne, a freshman, was widely considered an afterthought in Florida’s highly touted recruiting class. Against the fourth-ranked Tigers, he looked like a future lottery pick.
The 6-foot-10 forward dominated in the paint, scoring on tip-ins, putbacks and layups, and creating a mismatch nightmare for Auburn (15-2, 3-2 SEC). His three-point play put Florida (12-5, 4-1) up by 14 with a little more than 4 minutes to play.
DEPAUL 79, BUTLER 66
CHICAGO — Paul Reed scored 23 points on 8-of-9 shooting, leading DePaul to the victory. The Blue Demons (13-5, 1-4 Big East) knocked off a top-five team for the first time since beating No. 5 Kansas on Dec. 2, 2006. Jalen Coleman-Lands scored 20 points.
Fifth-ranked Butler (15-3, 3-2) trailed by double digits for the entire second half of its second straight loss.
KANSAS 66, TEXAS 57
AUSTIN, Texas — Devon Dotson returned from a hip injury to score 21 points, including the final seven of the game for No. 6 Kansas.
Dotson made a long 3-pointer with 2:49 to play, then closed out the victory with four straight free throws in the final 39 seconds.
OREGON 64, WASHINGTON 61, OT
SEATTLE — Payton Pritchard hit his sixth 3-pointer of the game with 3.4 seconds left in overtime, lifting No. 8 Oregon to the victory.
The Ducks (15-4, 4-2 Pac-12) avoided being swept on their trip north by rallying from a 48-32 deficit with 10:22 remaining in the second half. They handed Washington (12-7, 2-4) its third loss in four games.
FLORIDA STATE 83, MIAMI 79, OT
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Florida State forced 24 turnovers, including three in a row in overtime, and rallied from a nine-point deficit in the final 4:33 of regulation to earn their ninth consecutive victory.
Sophomore Devin Vassell set a career high for the second consecutive game by leading No. 9 Florida State with 23 points while adding 11 rebounds and five assists. His two free throws with six seconds left sealed the win.
KENTUCKY 73, ARKANSAS 66
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 10 Kentucky kept its composure after coach John Calipari was ejected, holding off Arkansas for the road win.
Nick Richards had 17 points and nine rebounds, leading a balanced effort for the Wildcats (13-4, 4-1 Southeastern Conference).
KANSAS ST. 84, WEST VIRGINIA 68
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Cartier Diarra scored 25 points and Xavier Sneed had 16, leading Kansas State to its first Big 12 win this season, over No. 12 West Virginia.
DaJuan Gordon scored a career-high 15 points for the Wildcats (8-9, 1-4).
VILLANOVA 61, CONNECTICUT 55
PHILADELPHIA — Jermaine Samuels scored 19 points, powering No. 14 Villanova to the victory at the Wells Fargo Center.
Samuels converted a three-point play with 2:51 left for a 52-51 lead and then buried a 3 with 31 seconds remaining that clinched another tight one for the Wildcats (14-3).
HOUSTON 65, WICHITA ST. 54
WICHITA, Kan. — Fabian White scored 14 points, part of a balanced attack for Houston in the road win over No. 16 Wichita State.
Houston (14-4, 4-1) built a 49-27 second-half lead. It is tied with Tulsa atop the American Athletic Conference standings.
MARYLAND 57, PURDUE 50
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Jalen Smith had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 17 Maryland remained unbeaten at home.
The Terrapins (14-4, 4-3 Big Ten) scored the game’s first nine points, led by 16 at halftime and managed to stay in front after Purdue closed to 52-47 with 6 minutes left.
SETON HALL 82, ST. JOHN’S 79
NEW YORK — Myles Powell scored 23 of his 29 points in the second half, and No. 18 Seton Hall extended its winning streak to eight games.
Quincy McKnight added 20 points and 7-foot-2 Romaro Gill had 14 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks for the Pirates (14-4, 6-0 Big East). Myles Cale scored 12.