Boats By George owner wants Lake George Forum site to handle large growth

LAKE GEORGE — The owner of Boats By George said Thursday that he would like to convert the Lake George Forum building into a 50-boat showroom to accommodate his rapidly growing business.
George Pensel is under contract to buy the Route 9 facility for about $3 million.
Pensel said he is running out of space at his 8,000-square-foot showroom at 18 state Route 149 in Queensbury.
“For a few years, I’ve had my eye on the Forum. It’s a property that has not been used,” he said. “The traffic moves quite a bit better there. On Route 149, people can wait for a half an hour due to Great Escape and traffic from Vermont going to the interstate and the outlets.”
The business currently has a separate service center on Route 149 in Fort Ann, and has two other sales locations in Queensbury in addition to the main showroom: Boats By George on the Lake at 291 Cleverdale Road and another at Warner Bay.
The sales office would move to the Lake George facility and the business would maintain the current Fort Ann location for storage. Pensel said the eventual goal is to showcase used boats at the Fort Ann site and new ones in Lake George.
Pensel said Boats By George has become more of a regional business. It sells boats far beyond Lake George including in Lake Champlain, Sacandaga Lake, Saratoga Lake and into Vermont.
“We’ve become a draw. We’ve grown every year,” he said.
He said they sell more than 200 boats a year and have 38 employees. He anticipates adding workers if demand continues to stay strong.
In addition to the interior renovations, which include converting the ice rink into the showroom and the locker rooms into offices, the exterior is going to be upgraded.
Pensel said if all the necessary approvals are obtained, the project would not be completed until spring at the earliest or summer.
“It’s going to take quite a bit of time,” he said.
Pensel anticipates that business will continue to be strong.
“We are going to have a very good year in 2021, but inventory is probably not going to be as readily available. We’re going to be struggling a little bit to fill the Forum with boats,” he said.
“We have a very, very large backlog of orders that our manufacturers are working on producing new boats,” he added.
He attributed some of the increased activity to people moving from downstate because of the pandemic.
“I think that everybody in this market had a very good year last year. There’s such an influx of people looking to get out on the water,” he said.
In addition, with people needing to social distance, getting out on a boat is a great activity, Pensel added.
The Lake George Forum is owned by Ralph Macchio Sr., who bought the 50,000-square-foot building for $1.81 million at a bank auction in 2009. It has been home to the Lake George Elvis Festival and some conferences, but has been largely underused.
