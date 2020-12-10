Boats By George owner wants Lake George Forum site to handle large growth

“We’ve become a draw. We’ve grown every year,” he said.

He said they sell more than 200 boats a year and have 38 employees. He anticipates adding workers if demand continues to stay strong.

In addition to the interior renovations, which include converting the ice rink into the showroom and the locker rooms into offices, the exterior is going to be upgraded.

Pensel said if all the necessary approvals are obtained, the project would not be completed until spring at the earliest or summer.

“It’s going to take quite a bit of time,” he said.

Pensel anticipates that business will continue to be strong.

“We are going to have a very good year in 2021, but inventory is probably not going to be as readily available. We’re going to be struggling a little bit to fill the Forum with boats,” he said.

“We have a very, very large backlog of orders that our manufacturers are working on producing new boats,” he added.

He attributed some of the increased activity to people moving from downstate because of the pandemic.