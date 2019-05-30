Wednesday's game

St. Louis;2;0;0;1 — 3

Boston;2;0;0;0 — 2

First Period — 1, Boston, Coyle 7 (DeBrusk, Pastrnak), 4:44 (pp). 2, St. Louis, Bortuzzo 2 (Gunnarsson, Bozak), 9:37. 3, Boston, Nordstrom 3 (Kuraly), 10:17. 4, St. Louis, Tarasenko 10 (Schwartz), 14:55.

Second Period — None.

Third Period — None.

Overtime — 5, St. Louis, Gunnarsson 1 (O'Reilly, Sundqvist), 3:51.

Shots on Goal — St. Louis 10-14-9-4—37. Boston 8-6-9—23.

Power-play opportunities — St. Louis 0 of 3; Boston 1 of 5.

Goalies — St. Louis, Binnington 13-8 (23 shots-21 saves). Boston, Rask 13-6 (37-34).

A — 17,565 (17,565).

