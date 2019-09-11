As anyone who's ever worked with me will attest, technology and I aren't best buddies. I try to learn more than I absolutely will need to, but my mind has a built-in gag reflex. What do I basically need to achieve goal X? Then that and only that is what I will do.
But I like people. I like talking with them, interviewing them, chewing the fat and figuring out how we can get their stories and achievements in the paper and online.
The last couple of days bring to mind two examples: One soccer coach swore he was doing everything right on our online form, but it kept posting "invalid password." I knew his problem (because it had happened to me a couple times, too.) Basically, he needed to keep trying, but in lieu of that, I also knew a sure-fire shortcut that would "trick" the system and get us his score. it worked.
You have free articles remaining.
Another example came when the coach in charge of giving us Foothills Council golf tournament results called and explained how the event's format didn't really fit in our form. I knew him well and told him to just send it to our general sports email and I'd take care of it. Little did I know, once it arrived, that it also featured a local boy as medalist. Say, I thought, I can put that on our cover. Win-win!
So, we may get a little more digital and a little less paper-oriented in our future, but one thing won't change: we'll still need people who don't mind sharing their stories with us, so we can share them with an even larger audience.
And the way to do that is to subscribe to local journalism. So in case you're interested: https://poststar.com/members/join/#tracking-source=menu-nav
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.