It started long before teams announced their training camp rosters. While we were barbecuing and working on our short game, all the ECHL's teams — not just the Adirondack Thunder — were resigning veterans and signing promising-sounding young talent.
Then when the Thunder announced their training camp roster, it made me say, "hmmm." Little did I know it would get a lot more interesting within a few days, as Laval of the AHL sent a talented trio to Adirondack (Antoine Waked, Hayden Verbeek and Michael McNiven). Then another player from the Thunder's AHL affiliate, Binghamton (Nikita Popugaev, joining Ara Nazarian, already sent to Adirondack). And then a few more AHL/ECHL veterans joined.
I've been to several practices, and I can honestly say this team is fast, working on playing with that speed, and talented with a capital T. Can you ever remember a season when the Thunder started with this much AHL-level talent?
That's the good news. Truly, take a moment and soak it in.
Now the bad news. Most of the other ECHL teams improved too, a lot of them with AHL-experienced guys. Think Newfoundland's Kelly Cup championship last spring had an effect?
To give just one example — and one that will hit home — the Florida Everblades start the season with Ken Appleby and Cam Johnson as their goalies. Not only have both spent time with the Thunder, but they have spent the majority of their time in the AHL, with Appleby even getting three games with the New Jersey Devils in the NHL.
Whatever the reason, it's going to be an exciting season. When I asked Evan Pivnick, the Thunder's director of communications and broadcasting, if he felt the league had gotten stronger as well, he confirmed, saying it's the strongest he's seen it during his past few years.
With Manchester folding, it technically became easier for the remaining six North Division teams to qualify for the four playoff spots allotted to them. Statistics don't tell the whole story, however. Already with a reputation for being the hardest-fought division in the league, the North will be another knock-down, drag-out fight this season. Last year, the three divisional teams that didn't make the playoffs missed by one, two and four points, respectively.
It won't surprise me at all if that's the case this season.
