It is an interesting conundrum.
After our editorial board issued a “boo” to a local public official for a vote she did not believe in, we heard from several readers who said we were wrong.
They believed strongly that the elected official should always listen to the voters.
I’m not sure I agree.
While I believe elected officials should always listen closely to what their constituents have to say, and factor that in to the decision-making process, I think, ultimately, they should do what they believe to be in the best interest for all.
I would hope that elected officials would become experts on any controversial decisions they have to make, and have far more information at their fingertips than the average citizen.
As a voter, I want elected officials to represent me, not mirror me. If I don’t like the way you represent me, I will vote for someone else next time.
Elected officials have the power to do the right thing, often when the majority will not.
It is also almost impossible to know how “all” the voters feel on any given issue, especially when it comes to a Board of Education. I’m not sure if listening to the most vocal voters is a standard anyone should adopt.
I’ve written a lot in recent years about the refusal of many politicians to cross party lines.
Ultimately, I’d prefer that every elected official make the most informed decision possible and not what will make the most people happy.
A few years ago, state Sen. Roy McDonald cast one of the deciding votes that legalized gay marriage in New York. The next election proved that was an unpopular vote in his district, but I believe he made the right decision.
Sadly, too few politicians are willing to make those tough decisions when it is far easier to go along with the vocal majority.
