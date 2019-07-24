{{featured_button_text}}

For those who are lazy, it is easy to criticize our newspaper as “liberal.”

It is a generalization I’ve heard since I first became editor 20 years ago and one that defies the actual content on our editorial page. Just a little research confirms that.

The past two weeks are a good example of the diversity of the content, positions and stands we take on important issues.

To recap:

On July 14, we wrote an editorial about how New York will implement a commission for redistricting after the 2020 census that will hopefully avoid gerrymandering by Democratic lawmakers that will come at the expense of upstate representation.

Is that a liberal or conservative editorial?

On July 17, we urged three local school districts to carefully consider a merger because of the bonus school funding that would benefit all students.

Is that a liberal or conservative editorial?

On July 19, we criticized Gov. Cuomo and his administration for some trickery in the state budget that makes it look like they are spending less that they are.

Is that a liberal or conservative editorial?

On July 21, we criticized Rep. Elise Stefanik for her vote in the House not to condemn President Trump for racism.

Is that a liberal or conservative editorial?

On July 24, we applauded the state for raising the age to purchase tobacco products to 21 and urged the state and the entire community to do more?

Is that a liberal or conservative editorial?

Hopefully, you are getting the idea.

Our editorial board consists of six people – three who are citizen representatives who do not work at the newspaper – who discuss the problems we see and ways to resolve them.

We hope that the editorials foster discussion from citizens and action from our leaders.

We hope they are thought-provoking, and perhaps move readers to share their own thoughts through letters to the editor.

All of that is good for the community.

The point is that this newspaper’s editorial board cannot be defined by one ideology or position.

Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com.  His blog  “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.

 

Ken Tingley is Editor of The Post-Star in Glens Falls, N.Y. and writes a regular blog called "The Front Page."

