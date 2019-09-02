{{featured_button_text}}
Thurman Munson

In the past couple years, I have made two pilgrimages to the gravesite of Yankee great Thurman Munson. Judging by the items left behind, many other Yankees fans still come.

 Ken Tingley photo - tingley@poststar.com

After spending the better part of a year slogging through Ron Chernow’s biography of Alexander Hamilton, I thought I needed a change of pace.

For the past few weeks, I have been reading the updated Marty Appel biography of New York Yankees star Thurman Munson. It seemed appropriate since Aug. 2 was the 50th anniversary of Munson’s death in a plane crash in Canton, Ohio.

I was just 22 at that time and I was driving home from my summer job in Kentucky to surprise my parents. As I tuned in WABC-AM in New York, I was greeted by the tragic bulletin that Munson had died in a plane crash.

As a big Yankee fan who had gone to 17 games just a couple years earlier, it hit me hard.

My memory was clear.

When the Yankees played the night after the funeral, there was a tearful ceremony before the game. Munson’s image was put on the scoreboard and homeplate – where the catcher usually stood during the National Anthem – was vacant.

Reggie Jackson was crying in right field.

Luis Tiant, the starting pitcher, was crying on the mound.

When the anthem was done, the crowd – quietly at first, then louder and louder – began chanting “Thur-man, Thur-man...” It went on for nine minutes.

Later that evening, Bobby Murcer – Munson’s best friend on the team – hit a three-run home to win the game.

It was all as clear as day in my mind.

But time has a way of compressing things. The pre-game ceremony and the chant was all accurate, but it actually happened the day after Munson died on Friday, Aug. 3 and not the day of the funeral.

Murcer’s 3-run-homer to win the game actually happened on Monday, Aug. 6.

I was sure I had it right, but it didn’t.

Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com.  His blog  “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.

 

