TV-Moon Landing Specials

In this image provided by NASA, astronaut Buzz Aldrin poses for a photograph beside the U.S. flag deployed on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission on July 20, 1969. Television is marking the 50th anniversary of the moon landing with a variety of specials about NASA's Apollo 11 mission.

 NEIL A. ARMSTRONG, NASA VIA AP

We’re coming up quickly on the 50th anniversary of men walking on the moon.

In Sunday’s newspaper, I shared my own memories as a 12-year-old from that July 20 long ago. I also asked for other readers to share what they remember about that momentous event.

I’ve had a couple sent to me already, but I hope we can get a few more that we can publish near the anniversary. I’ve left the format wide open so readers can send in just a few paragraphs or something much longer.

I look forward to hearing what you have to say.

Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com.  His blog  “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.

 

Editor

Ken Tingley is Editor of The Post-Star in Glens Falls, N.Y. and writes a regular blog called "The Front Page."

