We’re coming up quickly on the 50th anniversary of men walking on the moon.
In Sunday’s newspaper, I shared my own memories as a 12-year-old from that July 20 long ago. I also asked for other readers to share what they remember about that momentous event.
I’ve had a couple sent to me already, but I hope we can get a few more that we can publish near the anniversary. I’ve left the format wide open so readers can send in just a few paragraphs or something much longer.
I look forward to hearing what you have to say.
