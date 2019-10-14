{{featured_button_text}}
Ken Tingley
Ken Tingley

Among the many wonderful attributes of living here in the Capital District is quick and easy access to an international airport.

I’ve always loved the fact that I could breeze down the Northway early in the morning, find a place to park pretty quickly and catch a flight without any hassle.

Over the past couple years, those parking spaces have been tougher and tougher to find, so it was encouraging to hear that the airport was planning a new five-story garage that would attach directly to the terminal.

But I was unaware of the extent of the changes that were to take place. I found out Thursday afternoon.

Apparently, the airport exit northbound is being completely redone so cars no longer have to get off on Wolf Road. The old south-bound ramp is already gone and traffic was backed up everywhere on Thursday.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

As I breezed into the airport entrance, I was startled to see the new five-story garage has already been built, although it is not open yet.

There was other construction in baggage claim as well.

What was especially bad was going getting back to the Northway after picking up my passenger. Granted it was the middle of rush hour, but it took more than 30 minutes to make it to the on ramp by the Times-Union building where I ran into the regular traffic tie-up at Exit 6-7.

So if you are heading to the airport anytime soon, you might to give yourself a little extra time, especially at rush hour.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments