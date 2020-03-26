BLOG: We're here for those on front lines

Kenneth Tingley Editor Ken Tingley is Editor of The Post-Star in Glens Falls, N.Y. and writes a regular blog called "The Front Page." He can be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. Follow Kenneth Tingley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This is directed at the people who are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

They work at the hospital, urgent care centers and doctor’s offices across the region. If the projections are correct, they will be tested in the weeks to come. They will have too many patients and not enough staff.

They may run out of masks and gowns and have to put their own health in danger.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

I’m hoping that does not come to pass. I’m hoping we dodge a bullet.

But I also want all those on the front lines to know that we are here to tell their stories, spread the word if they are in trouble and get them the help they need.

I know many at the hospital read this newspaper. While walking the wards at night with my wife last year, I have seen it firsthand.

We have heard from them over and over during the past few years. I just want them to know this community is behind them and we here at the newspaper are here to help.

They should never forget that.

Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. His blog “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.