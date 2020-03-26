BLOG: We're here for those on front lines

This is directed at the people who are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
They work at the hospital, urgent care centers and doctor’s offices across the region. If the projections are correct, they will be tested in the weeks to come. They will have too many patients and not enough staff.
They may run out of masks and gowns and have to put their own health in danger.
I’m hoping that does not come to pass. I’m hoping we dodge a bullet.
But I also want all those on the front lines to know that we are here to tell their stories, spread the word if they are in trouble and get them the help they need.
I know many at the hospital read this newspaper. While walking the wards at night with my wife last year, I have seen it firsthand.
We have heard from them over and over during the past few years. I just want them to know this community is behind them and we here at the newspaper are here to help.
They should never forget that.
Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. His blog “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.
