I heard from Bruce France, the Better Angels representative in the Capital District, the first thing this morning that 20 people turned out for the group’s informational session at Crandall Public Library in Glens Falls Wednesday night.

It was great news, especially after the first set of meetings were canceled earlier this spring.

Better Angels’ mission is to help bridge the political divide in our country by offering techniques on how we can better talk to each other.

We have never needed it more, especially after Robert Mueller’s address to the nation on Wednesday. Maybe that was part of the reason why so many turned out.

Another informational session is scheduled for the library on Monday and a two and a half hour skills workshop is slated for Wednesday, June 12.

I heard from another reader who was at the session Wednesday who was astounded by the turnout, but disappointed that most of the people there were blue-leaning in their political convictions.

That was disappointing for me as well. On multiple occasions I have reached out to Republican leaders urging them to take part in a solution to our divisions. I’m hoping that Wednesday was just a bad day for them and they will take part in some of the future events.

It takes both sides to bridge the divide.

Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com.  His blog  “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.

 

Ken Tingley is Editor of The Post-Star in Glens Falls, N.Y. and writes a regular blog called "The Front Page."

