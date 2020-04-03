BLOG: This may be your last chance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Granted, there are extremely more important life-and-death matters facing this community, but the future of this newspaper is one of them.

Hopefully, you read about the decisions our parent company, Lee Enterprises, made this past week. Each of our employees is being furloughed for two weeks during the third quarter of the fiscal year because of a drastic drop in advertising revenue due to the coronavirus crisis. That means two weeks off with no pay before the end of June for each employee.

While that is a far better scenario than losing jobs, it does present a logistical nightmare at a time when the community needs a local news source more than ever.

There are just 10 of us left in the newsroom right now. That means that 20 weeks of time off will have to be granted over the next 13 weeks. The best case scenario is putting out a daily newspaper with only eight people each week. There is vacation time to be considered as well.

Consider the work that Kathleen Moore has been doing as the lead reporter on the front lines covering the coronavirus crisis. Each day she continues to report on important developments locally with two or three different stories. They are important stories. They give the community valuable information.