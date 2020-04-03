BLOG: This may be your last chance

This may be your last chance
Granted, there are extremely more important life-and-death matters facing this community, but the future of this newspaper is one of them.
Hopefully, you read about the decisions our parent company, Lee Enterprises, made this past week. Each of our employees is being furloughed for two weeks during the third quarter of the fiscal year because of a drastic drop in advertising revenue due to the coronavirus crisis. That means two weeks off with no pay before the end of June for each employee.
While that is a far better scenario than losing jobs, it does present a logistical nightmare at a time when the community needs a local news source more than ever.
There are just 10 of us left in the newsroom right now. That means that 20 weeks of time off will have to be granted over the next 13 weeks. The best case scenario is putting out a daily newspaper with only eight people each week. There is vacation time to be considered as well.
Consider the work that Kathleen Moore has been doing as the lead reporter on the front lines covering the coronavirus crisis. Each day she continues to report on important developments locally with two or three different stories. They are important stories. They give the community valuable information.
At some point, Kathleen Moore will have to take two weeks off. One of our other capable reporters can pick up the slack, but then they will have to take two weeks off, too. At a time when you need more information, we will be struggling to deliver it.
We have enough story ideas right now to do keep 20 or 30 reporters busy, and each time one of our readers suggests another, it is disheartening to know we don’t have the resources to do it.
I’ve lamented more than once about what life will look like in small communties without journalists holding politicians accountable.
Newspaper have always been the touchstone for small communities, celebratings its successes and leading a discussion on how to solve its problems.
Since 1904, this newspaper has been doing that, but it appears that this crisis will alter our industry unlike anything we have seen before.
Ken Doctor, the newspaper guru, is predicting a future where newspapers may only publish two or three times a week and alternative weeklies will disappear entirely. Depending on how long the pandemic goes on, this could be the turning point for newspapers.
We have many valued readers and fans out there. I thank you for appreciating the work that the reporters and editors do on a daily basis to make the place we live better. We appreciate the words of encouragement, but there are others who don’t value the work and have worked to undermine our credibility. They will also pay the price when there is no one to shine a light in the darkness, when there is no one to point out the problems that need fixed and the overspending that has occurred.
If you support local journalism, this may be your last chance to weigh in on it by buying a digital or print subscription and lobbying your friends to do so, too. That won’t change anything overnight, but hopefully it will help.
More importantly, take the time to send our reporters and editors on the front lines a note. Let them know you appreciated the hard work they have been doing during these troubled times. You have no idea the dedication and hard work that goes into putting out a daily newspaper.
They care.
Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. His blog “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!