Each afternoon around 3 o’clock, the city editor, online editor, copy desk and myself get together to decide what stories we will put on the front page the next day.
The formula is to pick four stories for the front page and four more for the local front.
More often than not, we have three local stories and one state or national story from The Associated Press on the front page.
Because our print readers will not see the newspaper until the next morning, we shy away from the stories we suspect will lead the evening and late news. We believe they will have already heard the latest news. We are looking for a story that will break new ground or offer context beyond what has been reported on television or online.
The story we ran on the bottom of the front page on Tuesday is a perfect example of wheat we are looking for.
It as an Associated Press business story by Michelle R. Smith. It took a deep dive into our current economy and how this economic expansion is different than the past.
It described economic research that shows “lagging wages, eroding benefits and demands for employees to do more with less pay.”
It sounds a lot like the changes I have seen in my own job.
The story reported that a “confluence of forces are at play: globalization, workplace automation, a decline of labor unions, fiercer price competition and outsourcing.”
The conclusion cited surveys where workers say their job has grown more and more demanding with fewer perks.
More and more big companies are outsourcing work to cut expenses and workers end up working as contractors without a connection to their company.
It is a great snapshot of an economic world where workers can find jobs, but fewer are satisfied doing the work.
It is a thought-provoking piece and the kind of insights we look for daily to put on the front page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.