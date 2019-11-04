South Street is looking good – at least the northern end.
Once the honky-tonk heart and soul of downtown Glens Falls – known as the Street of Dreams in those days – South Street has slowly been evolving.
The new restaurant “Craft on 9” has added another dimension to what the future holds for the South Street corridor. Previously, the site of the “Mikado” before it moved up the other side of Glen Street, “Craft on 9” has an entirely different look than anything we have seen before on South Street, both inside and out.
We had some friends visiting this weekend and a stroll around downtown and the whole city seemed alive with the rodeo going on at the arena.
What especially stuck out to me, besides the new restaurant, was the lighting on Glens Falls National Bank and the Empire Theater building across the street.
I never noticed the lighting on the “Empire Theater” signage before. What an awesome looking building and a great way to highlight a piece of Glens Falls history. Its look alone practically invites you on to South Street.
In my office, I have an old 1920s photo that shows the Empire Theater marquee.
With the demolition of the OTB and a couple other buildings under way at the other end of South Street where the farmer’s market complex is planned, things are looking up for this entrance to the city.
