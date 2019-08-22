Writing a column can be a regular learning experience.
Last Sunday, I wrote about two Clemson University professors and their research explaining how the Russians had interfered in our election.
I learned a lot doing the research.
I learned that the Russian trolls tried to divide Republicans and Democrats alike, poisoned the narrative with fake news that many still believe and introduced fear-mongering into our dialogue.
The Russians were a colossal success.
It was the light bulb moment I hoped all my readers would have where they realized the things they were told, the things they believed about their political opponents might not be true at all, that they were, in fact, planted by the Russians to divide us.
I was hoping they would think carefully about that.
One reader wrote to me and said, "No one has explained this as well as you did."
It was nice to hear.
But if you look at the 10 comments on the column online, they showed that the seeds the Russians - and maybe others - planted continued to sow dividends. Some of the comments were angry and political and showed, sadly, that at least those that commented did not comprehend the message that the Russian sought to divide us with their messaging. They harped about "no collusion" and the Mueller report being a withch hunt.
Some concluded I was the one taken in.
I had hoped for some inward reflection. Maybe, a vow by some readers to be more skeptical in the future.
Instead, they doubled down on dividing us further.
Americans vs. Americans.
