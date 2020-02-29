BLOG: There has got to be a better way to pick a president

If you are paying any attention to the political primary season, you have probably been asking the same question that has been asked for decades now.

Why do Iowa and New Hampshire get so much attention and makes them key in the selection process?

The latest reporting in the Democratic race seems to indicate it could all be over by Super Tuesday next week. And no Democrat from New York even got a chance to vote.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

I suspect this is all about money. The early success allows candidates to build momentum to raise more money.

I’ve been mulling over a column about better ways to pick a president and how we might design a primary system that is fair to all of us, shorter and does not depend on hundreds of millions of dollars. For me, getting the money out of the process seems to be the key.

And fewer debates might actually be better.

If you have ideas, let me know.

Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. His blog “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.