BLOG: The West Wing as an alternative fantasy

“The West Wing,” the fictional television drama penned by the great Aaron Sorkin, continues to live on as an alternative political fantasy in the memories of many.

Considering the politics of the moment, I wonder if “The West Wing” would even be taken seriously these days.

President Josiah Bartlett is about as different as you will come to our current president.

“For many in the Trump era, the show is an idealist alternative reality, an escape from vitriol and ill-will that they see coursing like poison through contemporary politics,” New York Times writer Sara Lyall wrote earlier this week.