BLOG: The West Wing as an alternative fantasy

“The West Wing,” the fictional television drama penned by the great Aaron Sorkin, continues to live on as an alternative political fantasy in the memories of many.
Considering the politics of the moment, I wonder if “The West Wing” would even be taken seriously these days.
President Josiah Bartlett is about as different as you will come to our current president.
I stumbled onto an article about how many people are finding refuge in the television show to get away from our current realities.
“For many in the Trump era, the show is an idealist alternative reality, an escape from vitriol and ill-will that they see coursing like poison through contemporary politics,” New York Times writer Sara Lyall wrote earlier this week.
As I read the article, I was taken aback that it quoted a Glens Falls person, something you don’t see every day in a national newspaper.
“When I feel the need for comfort from the circus in the White House, I watch the pilot (of the show),” Glens Falls’ Terry Callanan Kempf was quoted as saying. “Seriously, almost every night before I go to sleep.”
Kempf apparently belongs to a Facebook group called “Fans of West Wing Weekly Podcast, which I didn’t even know existed, but I will check out.
But after reading the article about “The West Wing,” I wondered if I should start watching the pilot as well, instead of the nightly news.
Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. His blog “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.