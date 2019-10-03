When I was a young sportswriter in Plattsburgh, I always had Mondays off, so that’s when I did my laundry.
I would stop at the newsstand and buy a copy of the New York Times “Monday Sports” and read about all my favorite teams while I waited for my clothes.
It’s a reminder that the biggest difference between reading the print edition and the digital edition is time.
It’s not really holding the newsprint in your hands that is the attraction, it is the reality that reading the paper in the morning before you go to work is part of your leisure time. You have blocked out 30 minutes to read the newspaper while you sip your juice or coffee.
Digital reading is much different.
Sometimes it checking your Facebook page or poststar.com on your desktop terminal at work.
Other times it is checking your phone while you wait in the doctor’s office. When you have a minute that is often when you check up the digital product.
You have free articles remaining.
The digital reader might only read headlines or just one or two stories.
So as we go forward, we need to provide the in-depth stories that provide context and depth to the way you live your life, while also providing up to the minute news coverage on everything happening around the region.
It is a challenge.
One of the things we’ve been talking about with reporters lately is doing more incremental stories and quick hits for the digital product while also making sure to continue the depth journalism we are most proud of.
If you don’t have a print subscription, you might want to consider a digital subscription. You can get the first month for only 99 cents.
It is worth a try.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.