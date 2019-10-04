{{featured_button_text}}
Ken Tingley
Ken Tingley

I wrote last week about an enormous spike in comments after the impeachment inquiry started, and my quandary on how to handle comments that are not based in fact.

One reader wrote succinctly that it was time to get rid of comments.

It would certainly make my life easier, I thought.

It would certainly give me a much rosier perspective on my fellow man. Many of the comments I read are from people at their worst.

There was one bright spot.

Our Sunday editorial drew lots of comments, questions and concerns. Usually, editorials do not get that much attention.

Queensbury Supervisor At-Large Doug Beaty, along with Queensbury Town Board candidate Travis Whitehead, had come up with an idea to reduce school property taxes. They met with our editorial board and weighed in with lots of questions last Sunday.

I won’t go into the details here, because there are a lot of moving parts, but essentially, the idea is to raise the sales tax 1 percent and put half of that money toward reducing school taxes.

It’s out of the box thinking.

Many people had questions.

Others had criticisms and weren’t very nice about expressing them.

To their credit, Beaty and Whitehead answered many of their critics online. As of late Thursday afternoon, there were 51 posted comments on the editorial.

The idea for comments was also for it to be a civil online debate for the community. Unfortunately, the anonymity allows far too many to misbehave.

Once in a while, the debate takes place.

More often than not, the anger and attacks are just depressing.

Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com.  His blog  “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.

 

