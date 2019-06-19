I hate to admit it, but the 2020 presidential campaign is here.
While President Trump was kicking off his re-election bid in Orlando Tuesday night, the local newspaper editorial board – separate from the newsroom – took the extraordinary step of telling a sitting president it would not be endorsing him a year and a half before the election and without knowing who is opponent would be.
That is extraordinary.
That may sound like the Orlando Sentinel is partisan, but I think it says a lot about the times we live in and the concern that newspaper editorial boards have about our country.
Consider what the Orland Sentinel editorial board has to say:
“Some readers will wonder how we could possibly eliminate a candidate so far before an election, and before knowing the identity of his opponent.
Enough of the chaos, the division, the schoolyard insults, the self-aggrandizement, the corruption, and especially the lies.
So many lies — from white lies to whoppers — told out of ignorance, laziness, recklessness, expediency or opportunity.”
The Sentinel’s editorial also said, “Trump’s successful assault on truth is the great casualty of this presidency, followed closely by his war on decency.”
So here is what I ask of all our readers, especially those currently supporting the president. Take nothing for granted. Inform yourself every day. Fact check, fact check and fact check some more.
Don’t take anything you hear from a talking head on a cable news opinion show as factual until you check it.
I regular fact check comments, emails and letters to the editor as part of my job and it often takes 30 seconds or less to find out the truth.
I’m not asking you to change your convictions, or how you vote, but to just make sure someone is not lying to you.
Here are some suggestions of good fact checks. Give them a read and see what they are writing about:
