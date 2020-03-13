BLOG: The economy and presidents

Don’t blame President Donald Trump for the recent economic turbulence.
It’s not his fault there is a world-wide pandemic.
And it’s not his fault for the mighty gyrations from the stock market.
We addressed much of this in an editorial published last August.
Presidents don’t have the ability to turn economies on and off.
We pointed out then that experts generally concede that presidents are given too much credit for a good economy and too much blame for a bad one. So while President Trump took much of the credit for the good economy – it really wasn’t anything he did – he shouldn’t be given too much blame for the recent problems, because it really isn’t anything he did either, although honesty might be a good place to start.
We explained then that the world economy is this gargantuan monster of an ocean liner that can’t be steered or directed easily, and the reason for the rise of the American middle class and greater and greater economic growth over the past 75 years was the constant increase of women in the workplace.
The more workers you have, the more spending that takes place and the more taxes you can collect.
Consider that in 1948 only 33 percent of women worked in the United States. By the time George W. Bush became president in 2001 that number had risen to 77 percent.
President Trump cannot take any credit for any of that.
So while we don’t believe there is any one economic policy that can be enacted to prevent an economic downturn, we do believe that leadership is needed and take the edge off the extremes. That is what is happening here.
The coronavirus was going to happen no matter who was president, and a reminder of how complicated it is to keep 300 million people safe.
Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star