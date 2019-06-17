{{featured_button_text}}

Whitehall wins states

The Whitehall baseball team hoists the state championship plaque Saturday after winning the Class D title 12-1 over Brocton at Union-Endicott High School.

 Greg Brownell, brownell@poststar.com

It can be a planning ordeal for a sports editor. If you don’t believe me, ask Greg Brownell.

Our sports department was shorthanded as it was this spring after one of our writers moved on. Greg had agreed to vacation time this past weekend for another sportswriter who needed to attend a family wedding, leaving just one person to cover both the baseball and softball state championship tournaments.

Greg was expecting at least one team to make the softball tournament in Moreau, but wasn’t sure about baseball. As it turned out, all our local softball teams lost, but Whitehall, Ticonderoga and Schuylerville all moved on to the baseball tournament in Binghamton.

Greg took on the responsibility and covered two of the semifinal games on Friday, while getting help form our friends at the Plattsburgh Press-Republican for the third game.

That’s when things got interesting.

All three of our local teams won and two were scheduled to play their state championship games at the same time at different sites on Saturday.

Greg managed to get the Plattsburgh freelance writer on board to cover the Schuylerville game while Greg covered both the Ticonderoga and Whitehall games – and both won.

It capped off a wild weekend where Greg somehow covered four games, took photos and posted on social media.

I want to point out that the stories read like Greg had been covering them all year.

It was a true professional effort from one of the best in the business.

Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com.  His blog  “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.

 

