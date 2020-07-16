BLOG: Thank you to mayor, Common Council

Kenneth Tingley Editor Ken Tingley is Editor of The Post-Star in Glens Falls, N.Y. and writes a regular blog called "The Front Page." He can be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. Follow Kenneth Tingley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

From time to time over the years, I would drop by the Tuesday night meeting of the Common Council to see what was going on. I always sensed a chill come over the room, wondering why I was there and if they were going to be criticized in some future editorial about something they had done.

There needs to be a healthy respect and understanding of what newspapers do and why it is so important to communities. Many elected officials understand that, but many do not.

I think Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall and the current members of the Common Council understands that.

It was especially humbling to tune into the Common Council meeting Tuesday night and hear Mayor Hall read a proclamation honoring my years of service at The Post-Star.

They seem to have a pretty good handle on who I am and what I stand for, especially in my personal time. The proclamation stated at one point:

“As Ken retires to a more leisure life of family time, Yankees games, Springsteen concerts and his place in the balcony of the Glens Falls gym on the lookout for the next Jimmer or JG3 sinking a deep trey, we pause to honor him and wish him only the best.”