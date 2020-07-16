BLOG: Thank you to mayor, Common Council

From time to time over the years, I would drop by the Tuesday night meeting of the Common Council to see what was going on. I always sensed a chill come over the room, wondering why I was there and if they were going to be criticized in some future editorial about something they had done.
There needs to be a healthy respect and understanding of what newspapers do and why it is so important to communities. Many elected officials understand that, but many do not.
I think Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall and the current members of the Common Council understands that.
It was especially humbling to tune into the Common Council meeting Tuesday night and hear Mayor Hall read a proclamation honoring my years of service at The Post-Star.
They seem to have a pretty good handle on who I am and what I stand for, especially in my personal time. The proclamation stated at one point:
“As Ken retires to a more leisure life of family time, Yankees games, Springsteen concerts and his place in the balcony of the Glens Falls gym on the lookout for the next Jimmer or JG3 sinking a deep trey, we pause to honor him and wish him only the best.”
I think there is a nod there to the mayor’s assistant, Mike Mender, a former Post-Star reporter from years ago who obviously remembered my passions well, but also a contribution from the mayor who is also one of the regulars in the Glens Falls balcony for basketball games.
We at the newspaper have not always agreed with the actions of the city, but I also believe there is a certain pride that the city of Glens Falls has a daily newspaper. I think they recognized what an asset that is to the community and what a void that would be left if it was gone.
But what really floored me were these words:
“Ken’s Post-Star tenure has been an integral thread in the fabric of our area as he worked tirelessly to inform, enlighten and entertain and his departure will sure leave a great void.”
That is high praise for a Connecticut kid who came here 32 years ago to write sports stories.
It is equally humbling that the mayor has claimed Friday “Ken Tingley Day” in the city of Glens Falls. One of my cousins commented on my Facebook page, that they must be really happy to see me go.
Thanks again to Mayor Hall and the entire Common Council for recognizing the work of a newspaper guy who always tried to do the right thing. I am honored.
Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. His blog “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.
