Generally speaking, Saturday is my day to do chores.
I pay the bills, mow the lawn, paint something (there always seems to be something that needs painting) and water the plants.
This weekend, registering for the new STAR program was on my list.
After reading the story in the newspaper last week, I knew I didn’t need to take action and I could still get the same deduction next year, but I also learned that would cost me money in the future.
I needed to switch over to the new STAR credit from the STAR exemption.
By going to the New York State Department of Finance and Taxation website, I knew I could do it online.
But I wasn’t looking forward to it. Government bureaucracies have a way of making even the easiest things complicated.
I think I ended up spending about 15 minutes – it might have been a little more – completing the registration since I ran into a couple of roadblocks along the way.
They asked me for my wife’s Social Security number which I never can remember.
Then a property tax key that it turned out I didn’t need.
And finally, I had to dig out my 2018 tax return and give them the number on line 19. Basically they wanted to know how much income we had last year.
Finally, it all went through. I’m all set for my tax bill a year from now when the state will deliver me a check to help pay my taxes.
Do I think the check will be on time?
No, not really.
The worst part will be next summer when the state starts alerting everyone that they have to register, and I will have forgotten that I did.
