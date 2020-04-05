BLOG: Staff gets a much needed morale boost

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Last week, our newsroom got a much needed morale boost when the finalists for the New York State Associated Press Association journalism contest were announced.

Awards are not everything.

Awards do not drive the people on are staff to pursue difficult stories day after day, but they are nice, and they are one measure of how we are doing compared to our peers.

We did well, which doesn’t surprise me, because I would put our current staff up against any in the state.

The Post-Star will be receiving 19 awards in the Division II circulation category this year. The way it works is that judges from another state review our contest entries and pick two finalists in each category. A second round of judging selects a first place and second place. Usually, the winners are announced at a big banquet at Saratoga Springs in June, except, for obvious reasons, the banquet has been canceled this year.

In light of that, and before we learn the first-place winners, I wanted to give a shout out – and hopefully you will too – to those who were finalists.