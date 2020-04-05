BLOG: Staff gets a much needed morale boost

Last week, our newsroom got a much needed morale boost when the finalists for the New York State Associated Press Association journalism contest were announced.
Awards are not everything.
Awards do not drive the people on are staff to pursue difficult stories day after day, but they are nice, and they are one measure of how we are doing compared to our peers.
We did well, which doesn’t surprise me, because I would put our current staff up against any in the state.
The Post-Star will be receiving 19 awards in the Division II circulation category this year. The way it works is that judges from another state review our contest entries and pick two finalists in each category. A second round of judging selects a first place and second place. Usually, the winners are announced at a big banquet at Saratoga Springs in June, except, for obvious reasons, the banquet has been canceled this year.
In light of that, and before we learn the first-place winners, I wanted to give a shout out – and hopefully you will too – to those who were finalists.
By the way, those 19 awards were more than any other newspaper in the state. The New York Post had 18 finalists in Division IV and the Syracuse newspaper had 17 in Division III. The Albany Times-Union had 11 finalists.
Perhaps the two most prestigious categories in the contest are investigative reporting and public service. I’m especially proud of Kathleen Moore for being a finalist in public service. It is really what community journalism is all about. Moore is being honored for her year-long efforts in reporting on the financial difficulties at Glens Falls Hospital. Her reporting was exemplary and went above and beyond the call of duty while getting important information to the regional community.
Here are some of the others that you might want to give a shout out to:
Will Doolittle – Finalist in headline writing, public service, column writing, editorial writing and best podcast (Alzheimer’s Chronicles) - wdoolittle@poststar.com
Gretta Hochsprung – Feature writing - ghochsprung@poststar.com
Ken Tingley – Column writing, editorial writing, public service - ktingley@poststar.com
Adam Colver – News full page design, illustration or graphic, data visualization, podcast - acolver@poststar.com
Kathleen Moore - Public service - kmoore@poststar.com
Jay Petrequin – News full page design, feature or sports full page design
Savannah Rychcik – Illustration or graphic.
Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli – Spot news photo.
Jenn March – Sports photo.
Gwendolyn Craig – Two different videos.
Don Lehman – Social media effort.
Please join me in congratulating all of our staff members who continue to work diligently for the good of this community.
Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. His blog “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.
