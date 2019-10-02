Former Post-Star sportswriter Ellis Williams has had quite a journey since leaving the newspaper last spring.
Williams was our high school basketball beat writer the past two years and is best known in our newsroom for his coverage of Joe Girard III and Glens Falls’ drive to the state championship last year.
Williams, perhaps a little homesick for his native Minnesota and yearning for a new challenge, appeared to have landed a gig covering Division I football at Oklahoma State. But when the newspaper was sold a couple weeks before he started, the offer was rescinded and Ellis was without a job.
He addressed the situation professionally and without any animosity. Things happen.
You have free articles remaining.
It appears to have all worked out for the best. It was very long before Ellis received a call from Cleveland.com about being part of Cleveland Browns coverage.
I’ve followed his tweets online since he left and reviewed his analysis of Baker Mayfield’s performance in Sunday’s victory.
I still think Glens Falls is a far better place to live than Cleveland, but Ellis might disagree with me. As a young man this job has to be a dream come true.
Perhaps, Ellis will be as good a luck charm to the Browns as he was for Glens Falls basketball.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.