{{featured_button_text}}
Ken Tingley
Ken Tingley

Former Post-Star sportswriter Ellis Williams has had quite a journey since leaving the newspaper last spring.

Williams was our high school basketball beat writer the past two years and is best known in our newsroom for his coverage of Joe Girard III and Glens Falls’ drive to the state championship last year.

Williams, perhaps a little homesick for his native Minnesota and yearning for a new challenge, appeared to have landed a gig covering Division I football at Oklahoma State. But when the newspaper was sold a couple weeks before he started, the offer was rescinded and Ellis was without a job.

He addressed the situation professionally and without any animosity. Things happen.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

It appears to have all worked out for the best. It was very long before Ellis received a call from Cleveland.com about being part of Cleveland Browns coverage.

I’ve followed his tweets online since he left and reviewed his analysis of Baker Mayfield’s performance in Sunday’s victory.

I still think Glens Falls is a far better place to live than Cleveland, but Ellis might disagree with me. As a young man this job has to be a dream come true.

Perhaps, Ellis will be as good a luck charm to the Browns as he was for Glens Falls basketball.

https://www.cleveland.com/browns/2019/10/freddie-kitchens-on-ravens-posting-the-marlon-humphrey-video-did-you-see-the-video-thats-my-response.html

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com.  His blog  “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.

 

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments