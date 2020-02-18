You are the owner of this article.
BLOG: Sports department scores in national contest
BLOG: Sports department scores in national contest

Ken Tingley
Kenneth Tingley

We received good news this week with our sports department picking up three national awards in the annual Associated Press Sports Editor contest.

The Post-Star’s Sunday sports section received an Honorable Mention among Class D sports sections.

Post-Star sportswriter Pete Tobey was named a finalist in the Explanatory Reporting category while former Post-Star sportswriter Ellis Williams was a finalist in the Game Story category for his coverage of the game where Joseph Girard III scored his 4,000th career point.

Please join me in congratulating our Sports Editor Greg Brownell and sportswriter Will Springstead and Tobey for these honors.

Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com.  His blog  “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.

 

