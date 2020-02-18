BLOG: Sports department scores in national contest

Kenneth Tingley
Editor
Ken Tingley is Editor of The Post-Star in Glens Falls, N.Y. and writes a regular blog called "The Front Page." He can be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
We received good news this week with our sports department picking up three national awards in the annual Associated Press Sports Editor contest.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Post-Star sportswriter Pete Tobey was named a finalist in the Explanatory Reporting category while former Post-Star sportswriter Ellis Williams was a finalist in the Game Story category for his coverage of the game where Joseph Girard III scored his 4,000th career point.
Please join me in congratulating our Sports Editor Greg Brownell and sportswriter Will Springstead and Tobey for these honors.
Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. His blog “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.
Tags
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Kenneth Tingley
Editor
Ken Tingley is Editor of The Post-Star in Glens Falls, N.Y. and writes a regular blog called "The Front Page." He can be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.