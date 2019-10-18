Fire Road in Glens Falls has been a pothole disaster for some time when it was finally paved in the summer of 2018.
Also added at the time was a needed speed bump in front of the YMCA that was well marked and used as a crosswalk. In the summer with kids in camp at the Y, it was a busy crosswalk.
A second speed bump appeared further down Fire Road across from the Recreation Center. It wasn’t as big as the one in front of the YMCA, but it gave your car a little jolt going over it.
I expected it was only a matter of time before it was marked as a crosswalk, too, although it did seem like an odd place for a crosswalk.
But it never happened.
If you travel down Fire Road every day, you know it is there and you are now used to it.
On my way home from work earlier this week, I noticed that a “speed bump” sign had finally been posted.
I suspect someone complained, or maybe many people complained.
And it only took a year or so.
