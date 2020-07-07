BLOG: Some of my most memorable columns

Kenneth Tingley Editor Ken Tingley is Editor of The Post-Star in Glens Falls, N.Y. and writes a regular blog called "The Front Page." He can be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. Follow Kenneth Tingley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

These past few hours have been very humbling with so much feedback from readers, friends and past colleagues about my impending retirement.

It’s been a great ride here in Glens Falls and it went far too quickly, but I’m hoping you are willing to put up with me for a couple more weeks and a few past columns.

I’ve had some time over the past three months to revisit some of my past work. In my 32 years, I’m guessing I wrote just short of 3,000 or so columns between sports and news here in Glens Falls. There have been quite a few editorials over the past few years as well.

While considering my impending retirement, I decided to take a look back at my favorite columns and reprint them over the next 12 days. I've heard from a few of you who have missed my column recently, so I will give you one last trip down memory lane.

I came up with a list of two dozen columns evenly spread between news and sports to be run in a series I call “Flashback” over the next two weeks.

It’s really a misnomer to call them “favorite” columns. Some are, but others are just memorable because they made a difference, are part of Glens Falls’ history or are just personal to me.