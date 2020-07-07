BLOG: Some of my most memorable columns

These past few hours have been very humbling with so much feedback from readers, friends and past colleagues about my impending retirement.
It’s been a great ride here in Glens Falls and it went far too quickly, but I’m hoping you are willing to put up with me for a couple more weeks and a few past columns.
I’ve had some time over the past three months to revisit some of my past work. In my 32 years, I’m guessing I wrote just short of 3,000 or so columns between sports and news here in Glens Falls. There have been quite a few editorials over the past few years as well.
While considering my impending retirement, I decided to take a look back at my favorite columns and reprint them over the next 12 days. I've heard from a few of you who have missed my column recently, so I will give you one last trip down memory lane.
I came up with a list of two dozen columns evenly spread between news and sports to be run in a series I call “Flashback” over the next two weeks.
It’s really a misnomer to call them “favorite” columns. Some are, but others are just memorable because they made a difference, are part of Glens Falls’ history or are just personal to me.
As young man, my dream job was to be a writer. I started out wanting to be the beat writer for the New York Yankees, but it turned out that the dream job that I finally landed - as editor of The Post-Star - was beyond any of my wildest dreams.
I was lucky enough to have built up a readership that praised and chastised me in equal measures. We had conversations and arguments, but hopefully developed a respect for each other along the way.
We need to continue that conversation in our community. We need to respect that conversation and the writers who put their reputations on the line.
Starting on Wednesday, we will be re-printing some of those columns that go as far back as 1989. You may not have read some, and you’ve probably forgotten others, so I suspect many of them will be fresh.
For me, every one of them was a thrill because I knew there were a lot of people out there reading.
You can’t ask for anything more.
Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. His blog “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.
