Ken Tingley
Ken Tingley

After The Post-Star posted its story about the concern that one group of protesters had about another in Glens Falls, the following comment was submitted:

“It's only gonna get worse because the Liberals can't handle the truth and the truth is there losing 2 to 1 and the fake news isn't being honest. Wait until me and my friends start to show up. That's when muscle over comes nerdy ideas. See you soon Demorats”

I read it as a threat.

I read it as someone saying they were going to resort to violence at a rally in Glens Falls.

I allowed the comment to be posted. It was clearly in violation of our policy regarding civil comments online, but in this case I thought it was important that our readers know how contentious these gatherings in downtown had become. Hopefully, it is just someone blowing off steam, but anyone who has seen the screaming and profanities at one of these events is probably concerned.

We also ran an editorial today where our editorial board expressed its concerns that city officials are not doing enough to keep city residents safe from the distractions at the roundabout. I also wonder if these rallies will eventually affect downtown business.

After the posting the comment, we received two abuse complaints and we took it down. We then banned the author from participating further on our website. We will not be a party to violence.

Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com.  His blog  “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.

 

