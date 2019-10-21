I got a follow-up note from Salem resident Pete Carrolan on Monday.
Carrolan tipped the newspaper last week to the town’s discussions with Hudson Headwaters, and Glens Falls Hospital's refusal to let the town partner with another health care facility.
Carrolan followed that up with more information that the hospital failed to promote or advertise it was giving out flu shots last Thursday at the Salem Family Health Center.
He claims the hospital did not announce it on its Facebook page or website. Carrolan says the hospital didn’t even tell the staff at the health center.
The result, not surprisingly, is that no one showed up.
Carrolan said he heard they gave up only one shot. He believed if it had been advertised, there would have been a line of Salem residents wanting flu shots.
“I am contemplating starting a letter-writing campaign to evict the hospital,” Carrolan wrote. “We need good health care.”
