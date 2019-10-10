{{featured_button_text}}
Ken Tingley
Ken Tingley

North Country Public Radio is reporting this morning that Rep. Elise Stefanik’s campaign manager, Alex deGrasse, is asking the man who threatened The Post-Star and one of its reporters with helping to provide support to a planned town hall meeting in Hudson Falls.

On Tuesday, I wrote a column explaining the threat and the need to stand up to such bullies.

Instead, Rep. Stefanik and her campaign have given this man and his organization credibility to continue his behavior of uttering profanities in downtown rallies and threatening employees at this newspaper.

This is a dark moment when a member of Congress does this.

This morning I sent the following email to Rep. Stefanik’s communications director, Madison Anderson:

Ms. Anderson,

I am shocked that Rep. Stefanik would join forces and give legitimacy to Mike Kibling after his widely reported threats against The Post-Star and one of our female reporters this past weekend. Those threats have made many of the men and women who work at our newspaper – from the receptionist and obit clerks to those in our advertising department – nervous about their safety. Considering the times we live in and the Capital Gazette shooting from a year ago, we are appalled that the congresswoman has given this bully credibility and support.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

I hope she will denounce the actions of her campaign manager and renounce any affiliation with this man.

I would also urge her to make a visit to our newspaper to explain to the regular workers with families why she has put them in danger.

She may not agree with the criticisms we have made about her stands on the issues, but this has put people at our newspaper in danger and is not right.

Ken Tingley

Editor

The Post-Star

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com.  His blog  “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.

 

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments