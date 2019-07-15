{{featured_button_text}}
TV-Moon Landing Specials

In this image provided by NASA, astronaut Buzz Aldrin poses for a photograph beside the U.S. flag deployed on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission on July 20, 1969. Television is marking the 50th anniversary of the moon landing with a variety of specials about NASA's Apollo 11 mission.

 NEIL A. ARMSTRONG, NASA VIA AP

Wednesday will mark the 50th anniversary when a Saturn 5 rocket took the Apollo 11 crew into orbit on their way to the historic walk on the moon.

No doubt you’ve seen the promotions for the TV specials coming up for this week. We’d also like to hear from you about what you remember.

We’re going to publish an anniversary package this coming Sunday, so we’ve been asking readers for their own memories of what they remember. It can be short anecdote or a longer essay.

If you would like to contribute what you remember about man walking on the moon for the first time 50 years ago, make sure you get it to me by 5 p.m. on Wednesday at tingley@poststar.com.

Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com.

 

Editor

Ken Tingley is Editor of The Post-Star in Glens Falls, N.Y. and writes a regular blog called "The Front Page."

