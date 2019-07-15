Wednesday will mark the 50th anniversary when a Saturn 5 rocket took the Apollo 11 crew into orbit on their way to the historic walk on the moon.
No doubt you’ve seen the promotions for the TV specials coming up for this week. We’d also like to hear from you about what you remember.
We’re going to publish an anniversary package this coming Sunday, so we’ve been asking readers for their own memories of what they remember. It can be short anecdote or a longer essay.
If you would like to contribute what you remember about man walking on the moon for the first time 50 years ago, make sure you get it to me by 5 p.m. on Wednesday at tingley@poststar.com.
