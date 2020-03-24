BLOG: Rare front page editorial in tomorrow’s newspaper

Kenneth Tingley Editor Ken Tingley is Editor of The Post-Star in Glens Falls, N.Y. and writes a regular blog called "The Front Page." He can be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. Follow Kenneth Tingley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Yeah, we’re a little worried.

Over the weekend, I started thinking we needed to write an editorial about the danger that our community faces as the coronavirus makes its way north from New York City.

When I pitched the idea to the editorial board, one member said we needed to put it on Page 1.

That is a rare event.

We like to reserve the front page for news and news only.

In my 22 years as editor of The Post-Star we have published an editorial on the front page only twice before. Wednesday, will be the third time.

The goal is to grab the community’s attention and shake them by the shoulders a little bit. We know there are a lot of people that are worried about this crisis, but we want to emphasize, not only that they should be, but that if the warnings we are hearing from our governor are correct, we all need to do more.

Our little editorial board is just one voice. We hope we are wrong about our concerns. We hope the things we propose never become necessary, but we are urging you to pay attention and weigh our words carefully.

We need to take this threat seriously.

Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. His blog "The Front Page" discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.

