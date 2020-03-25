BLOG: Post-Star opens satellite offices in Queensbury

Kenneth Tingley Editor Ken Tingley is Editor of The Post-Star in Glens Falls, N.Y. and writes a regular blog called "The Front Page." He can be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. Follow Kenneth Tingley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It has been an interesting first couple of days working from home. I’ve had an office in my basement ever since my son was born 24 years ago, but I’ve used it less and less over the years.

We’ve asked everyone in the newsroom to work from home if they can. It means that the town of Queensbury has several new satellite offices – at least temporarily. In honor of the change, I positioned a slate gray “Post-Star” sign on the railing of my front porch. It symbolized that the newspaper was still open for business.

My morning routine has been set for many years. It takes me about 90 minutes each morning to walk the dog down to the mailbox to get the newspaper, eat breakfast, read the newspaper, get dressed and drive to work.

Without my 12-minute commute and no need to put on a tie, I found myself at my laptop in the basement about a half-hour early.

We’ve done two video conferences – one in the morning with the reporters, the other with the editors that is our Page 1 meeting in the afternoon – each day. But most of the day for e is spent in the basement in front of the laptop where I can do pretty much everything I did over at 76 Lawrence Street, except talk to my colleagues.

It turns out that I enjoy talking to my colleagues and I miss it.