BLOG: Post-Star opens satellite offices in Queensbury

It has been an interesting first couple of days working from home. I’ve had an office in my basement ever since my son was born 24 years ago, but I’ve used it less and less over the years.
We’ve asked everyone in the newsroom to work from home if they can. It means that the town of Queensbury has several new satellite offices – at least temporarily. In honor of the change, I positioned a slate gray “Post-Star” sign on the railing of my front porch. It symbolized that the newspaper was still open for business.
My morning routine has been set for many years. It takes me about 90 minutes each morning to walk the dog down to the mailbox to get the newspaper, eat breakfast, read the newspaper, get dressed and drive to work.
Without my 12-minute commute and no need to put on a tie, I found myself at my laptop in the basement about a half-hour early.
We’ve done two video conferences – one in the morning with the reporters, the other with the editors that is our Page 1 meeting in the afternoon – each day. But most of the day for e is spent in the basement in front of the laptop where I can do pretty much everything I did over at 76 Lawrence Street, except talk to my colleagues.
You have free articles remaining.
It turns out that I enjoy talking to my colleagues and I miss it.
It is comfortable working from home, but there is certain solitude. My family pretty much leaves me alone, although they tell me I talk really loud on the phone. I don’t like the keyboard on my laptop as much as the one in work and my chair at home is hard on my back.
I’ve decided I like writing upstairs where I have a window and some company. As a former sportswriter, I’m used to writing in a crowd.
But I am getting the work done thanks to huge influx of email. Some of that is due to the crisis; other is from working at home.
Some are saying that this will change the way we work forever. We will no longer need an actual workplace to drive to in the morning.
I hope that isn’t the case. Newsrooms are special places and I miss ours already.
As I was finishing up this blog, I got a call from my wife wanting to know what time I would be home from work.
She was calling from upstairs.
Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. His blog “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!