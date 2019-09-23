After Saturday’s protest in downtown Glens Falls, I was one of four people who received an email from David R. Van Scoy of the American Patriots Express. Mayor Dan Hall, Chief of Police Tony Lydon and Post-Star reporter Michael Goot were the others.
American Patriots Express is one of the pro-Trump groups that have been assembling at Centennial Circle in recent weeks. I have previous exchanges with Van Scoy over our coverage and his characterization of it.
Van Scoy wrote the following:
“After Saturday’s successful counter-protest (we had approximately 50 Patriots), it seems the actions of a few have again brought disgrace to our wonderful Trump-supporting community.
“It was reported in The Post-Star that a few Trump supporters went to the City Park to harass the liberals. In doing so, they shouted obscenities at the protesters and even chided police officers trying to keep the peace.
“While we’d like to chalk this up to another fake news hit-piece by The Post-Star, sadly we cannot. (I personally witnessed it firsthand). It was uncalled for and unnecessary.
“It is imperative to point out these Trump supporters WERE NOT members of American Patriots Express.
“We do not condone this type of behavior and we condemn the actions taken by a few who perpetuate them. These individuals, like the left, devolve into bully tactics and intimidation.”
You have free articles remaining.
“We have received numerous complaints from our members regarding these individuals, many of which stating they are turned off by their actions and words, expressing an unwillingness to take part in further events. This is the exact opposite of APEX’s mission.
“We certainly don’t expect our patriots to be choir boys and girls engaging with the left, but we do expect them to show restraint during these highly-charged events. We expect our patriots to challenge the left’s ideology with facts while not engaging in personal attacks or physical threats, which the left so often does.
“Trump supporters are already under attack by the left and their media outlets. We can’t afford to lend them credence to disparage us.
“We certainly hope we continue to see you at our events. Please, do not let the actions of a few dissuade you from the bigger picture of re-electing President Trump in 2020 and getting more patriots to stand up to the left.”
It was good to read Van Scoy’s comments condemning the actions of the other group. It was good to hear him say that he expects his group to show “restraint,” and perhaps this is the first step toward making that a reality.
But there was still many people yelling profanities on Saturday – I can’t tell you which group was which – but I suspect there were people from both groups.
I don’t think it is wrong to expect people to behave as choir boys and girls, especially when the yelling is across the street from St. Mary’s Church. That’s a good goal.
After all, what does hurling profanities accomplish?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.