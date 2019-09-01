Sunday’s newspaper is a good example of the many missions that this newspaper fills in the community.
I’ll start with Gwendolyn Craig’s front page story about Keith Fish, one of the founders of Adirondack Search and Rescue, who spent a lifetime trying to help others.
It’s the type of story that every person should read as Keith goes through his own personal battles with ALS. The story is inspiring and terribly sad at the same time and a tribute to a life, lived well.
Ultimately, this is the type of story that we do regularly because our job is to tell the stories of this community.
This is our bread and butter, not politics.
We report news, we entertain, we keep tabs on local athletes and we let you know what is going on in your local government.
I think we do a pretty darn good job and I’ll argue that point with anyone.
Also in Sunday’s newspaper was the story about a Bolton resident who wants to save a historic stone wall.
There was an update on the Fort Ann dirt track owner who is again facing obstacles from the Planning Board.
Sportswriter Pete Tobey got up early to catch a workout with Jimmer Fredette and Joseph Girard III at Glens Falls High School.
I wrote a column – which is a personal opinion piece from me – about how New York’s proposed new license plates can be better. I felt the need to explain what a column is because I did have one person who wanted me to clarify what a column was. It is a different world.
We also had a feature story on restoration work The Hyde did on some artwork and an interview with comedian Bill Engvall, who will be appearing at the Cool Insuring Arena later this month.
The reality is that we are first and foremost a local newspaper, and even local politics is a small snippet of what we do.
Too many people forget that.
