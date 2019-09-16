{{featured_button_text}}
Ken Tingley
Ken Tingley

We have had a flurry of newsmakers meet with the editorial board over the past week or so. That’s the way it works sometimes.

The Adirondack Council requested a meeting with the six-member editorial board to review their annual “State of the Park” report. We spent an hour talking with Executive Director Willie Janeway and Communications Director John Sheehan about the issues facing the park and what the environmental group believes should be done about them.

It was an excellent discussion and led to a news story and an editorial in Sunday’s newspaper.

With a new school year upon us, we asked to meet SUNY Adirondack President Kristine Duffy. It had been nearly six years since we met, so the meeting was long overdue.

Recent news from the college was not all good with enrollment off 7 percent and the dorms not quite full. Duffy was quick to accept our request.

We met with her for an hour as well and she answered in detail all are questions about the challenges facing the college and the thinking behind investing in more athletics facilities.

That also resulted in an editorial and news story.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

We also got a request to meet from Queensbury at-large Supervisor Doug Beaty about his recent proposal to raise the sales tax by one point and use that revenue to help reduce property taxes.

We will be meeting with Beaty next week.

Unfortunately, not all our invitations have been accepted. Twice, Glens Falls Hospital CEO Dianne Shugrue has declined to meet with the board. We were looking for an overall update on the financial health of the hospital and more information on the hospital’s reasoning behind getting out of the mental health care business.

That invitation is still open.

At the beginning of the year, we also extended an invitation to Rep. Elise Stefanik. We were told at the time, she would schedule a time in the spring. That invitation is still open as well.

We are nearing our busiest time of year when we meet with candidates for public office to consider endorsements.

This is a local election year with supervisor and town board races taking place all across the region. We look forward to meeting the candidates and hearing their ideas.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com.  His blog  “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Editor

Ken Tingley is Editor of The Post-Star in Glens Falls, N.Y. and writes a regular blog called "The Front Page." He can be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com.

Load comments