Mary Miller, the educational services director for the New York News Publishers Association, has been presenting a popular program to schools in the Capital District recently.
Miller, who is presenting the program, “Seeking and Finding the Truth in a Fake News World” at the BOCES on Ballard Road in Wilton on Nov. 20, has presented 15 similar programs around the state since August.
There is a big need.
She's a former newspaperwoman, and I had a long and exhilarating interview with her earlier this week while preparing to do my Sunday column. Only an impending news meeting forced the interview to be cut short. We shared many of the same observations about consumers of news.
Sunday’s column will go into depth about how Miller’s program came about, what she has found, and what the reaction has been to those who have heard it.
She said she often tries to avoid politics in a discussion by using a sports analogy instead.
You have free articles remaining.
“`Let’s talk sports, it’s safer,’ I’ll say,” Miller explained and used the Boston-New York rivalry in Major League Baseball. “The truth is the way the game happened. What is the story? The score of the game. We all can agree on that. The coverage in the New York Daily News will be vastly different than the Boston Globe reporting. Which one is fake news? Neither. There isn’t always fake news. Who the audience is might be important. The truth is there is gray matter in the middle we all can agree upon.”
Miller talked about the bias of individual reporters as well.
“If I’m a reporter, a 55-year-old white female from suburbia with kids, and someone else, an African-American male with no children, are covering the same meeting, we are going to hear two different things, depending on what our preconceived notions are. What is the nugget I got out of the meeting will be different. You can’t help it. It is who you are.
“I don’t know a reporter that can completely divorce themselves from what they are reporting on, but that doesn’t make it fake news, or necessarily opinion,” Miller said.
I suspect many of our readers worry more about bias in their news sources than ever before. The interview with Miller will shed some light on those concerns.
And if you are a teacher, you might want to think about signing up for Nov. 20 presentation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
The concept “fake news“ has been popularized by President Trump and even though he’s a parody of himself, I thank him for doing so.
Why? Because it has caused me, and presumably many others, to re-examine the subject of truth (accuracy? ) in media and influencers trying to spin it.
The biggest and most tragic example of that in my lifetime was the 2003 Invasion of Iraq Which was cheer-led by the military industrial complex by way of the unquestioning mainstream media. A few voices of protest were raised, but they were drowned out by the overwhelming inertia led by Congress.
Very much looking forward to your Sunday article.
I’m not sure the title of this piece is descriptive of what the blog contains. Ms Miller seems less accusing than the title implies.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.