One of our Post-Star reporters, Kathleen Moore, came back from a workshop meeting with the Queensbury Town Board this week with an interesting story.

The meeting started with some critical remarks about a Post-Star editorial on Aug. 1. At one point, one of the board members asked if Kathleen wrote it.

This caught Kathleen off guard, because reporters never write editorials. We want them to be above reproach. This was an editorial written by the editorial board.

Some in the room seemed to think it was a news story, even thought it was printed on the page labeled “Viewpoints” over another label that said “Editorial” with a tag line at the end of the article that explained it was the opinion of the six people on the Post-Star editorial board.

But then one of the board members said they read it online, where we have similar labels, but maybe not as prominent.

I was surprised that several elected officials, who had previously met with the editorial board, didn’t seem to realize what was an opinion editorial and what straight news was.

I wondered if I was taking too much for granted, and maybe it explained why some people accuse of us “bias” or being “opinionated” in our news stories

Perhaps, there are many that don’t realize there is a difference between a news story, editorial, column or blog.

There was a time when most people were print newspaper readers. They understood that an editorial was the opinion of the newspaper’s editorial board. But most people aren’t print readers anymore.

Most people used to get their news from either the newspaper or the evening news on TV, so they knew where they were getting their information.

Today, almost everyone now gets some of their news digitally. We all endure a daily barrage of news, alerts and opinion from all directions. It would be easy to forget the actual source of something you found interesting, or infuriating.

I often find myself perplexed by the accusations some people make against the newspaper, because I know we have not printed anything remotely like what they describe.

Could they be getting our content confused with a Facebook post or a comment on one of our stories?

Could they be lumping in an annoying tweet or something they read on Facebook with the morning newspaper report?

I’m beginning to think it is not only possible, but probable.

Editor

Ken Tingley is Editor of The Post-Star in Glens Falls, N.Y. and writes a regular blog called "The Front Page." He can be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com.

