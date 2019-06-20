{{featured_button_text}}

Ken Tingley is Editor of The Post-Star in Glens Falls, N.Y. and writes a regular blog called "The Front Page."

Matt Congdon and Molly Congdon at the Glens Falls Area Youth Center

Glens Falls Area Youth Center Director Matt Congdon poses with daughter Molly in May 2018, days before the center celebrated 50 years. Congdon died last week after a long battle with diabetes.

 David Blow file photo, Special to The Post-Star

After reading Dave Blow’s appreciation of Matt Congdon this morning it occurred to me that one of a community newspaper’s strengths is its connection to the people in the community.

Who else is in a position to offer up a perspective as Dave did this morning?

While Dave no longer works full-time for the newspaper after becoming a journalism professor at Castleton State, he has continued to contribute throughout the year. He did that on Wednesday with a heart-felt tribute about one of those unforgettable community members who impacted people’s lives.

There is a lot of talk these days about journalists being partisan and needing to be neutral, but the reality is that reporters and editors are people too and when they come across someone who genuinely makes a difference in the world, it is something they do not forget.

Dave talked about that connection with Congdon on Wednesday. He talked about his admiration and his empathy for the job he was doing to help children who needed help.

I believe Dave captured not only the spirit of Matt, but the spirit of this community.

That’s another part of what we do that is often forgotten in the daily glut of news and controversy.

We chronicle people’s lives, their successes, failures and in the end, their passings.

Dave’s appreciation Wednesday was a reporter at his very best.

Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com.  His blog  “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.

 

