After reading Dave Blow’s appreciation of Matt Congdon this morning it occurred to me that one of a community newspaper’s strengths is its connection to the people in the community.
Who else is in a position to offer up a perspective as Dave did this morning?
While Dave no longer works full-time for the newspaper after becoming a journalism professor at Castleton State, he has continued to contribute throughout the year. He did that on Wednesday with a heart-felt tribute about one of those unforgettable community members who impacted people’s lives.
There is a lot of talk these days about journalists being partisan and needing to be neutral, but the reality is that reporters and editors are people too and when they come across someone who genuinely makes a difference in the world, it is something they do not forget.
Dave talked about that connection with Congdon on Wednesday. He talked about his admiration and his empathy for the job he was doing to help children who needed help.
I believe Dave captured not only the spirit of Matt, but the spirit of this community.
That’s another part of what we do that is often forgotten in the daily glut of news and controversy.
We chronicle people’s lives, their successes, failures and in the end, their passings.
Dave’s appreciation Wednesday was a reporter at his very best.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.