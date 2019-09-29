{{featured_button_text}}
For the past two weeks, I have immersed myself in country music history, its roots, its stars and personalities.

Thank you Ken Burns.

I've been a fan of the documentary film maker since his Civil War series two decades ago and his baseball project made me a devotee, but I was skeptical about his most recent series on Country Music.

I'm a child of rock and roll.

Bruce Springsteen is my hero, not Hank Williams.

But the country music stories told by Burns touched me.

From the perspective of simple story telling, this may be Burns' most compelling work.

Burns weaves a tapestry of rags to riches stories around the thousands of artists who made, changed and influenced country music from the rural heartland of our nation. In the end, his work is not so much a documentary, but a long playing 16-hour country song itself.

By the end of part eight I found myself searching iTunes for Johnny Cash's music and knowing I had to make a pilgrimage to Nashville to the see the Grand Ole Opry.

Burns' work is a national treasure and he is on the short list of people I would love to share a meal with.

Several parts of the series will be playing again today on PBS. You might want to check it out.

