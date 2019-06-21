I found myself wandering into the pressroom this week. I had not been back there in a while.
There was a workman there who greeted me.
“I can’t believe they’re getting rid of it,” I said to him. “It’s hard to believe.”
“How long have you worked here,” he asked.
“Thirty years,” I answered. “It used to be quite the miracle seeing the paper printed.”
They hauled off our printing press at The Post-Star this week for scrap. It had been dormant for more than a year after we decided to have the Schenectady Gazette print the newspaper.
It was economics. It was cheaper to have the Gazette print it than to buy a new press or fix the old one.
I used to see the press run a lot.
As the sports editor for 10 years, our pages were almost always the last ones sent to the back shop where page negatives were turned into plates to wrap around the drums on the printing press.
It wasn’t unusual for me to be the last one in the newsroom some nights, sitting in the quiet until they revved up the press. I would sometimes stroll into the back and grab a paper “hot off the press” even though I wasn’t supposed to do it.
It’s all part of the changing news industry.
In those days, the building at 76 Lawrence Street was a beehive of activity after midnight. It’s not like that anymore.
Our current building is for sale, and I suspect it won’t be long before we are moving somewhere else in town.
Things change and time marches on.
