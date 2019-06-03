The New York State Associated Press Association honored the top journalism in the state Saturday and The Post-Star did quite well.
Nine of our 17 finalists earned first-place honors and our newspaper was chosen as “Newspaper of Distinction” in Division II. It was the eighth time since 2002 that The Post-Star was so honored as the top newspaper.
This should matter to you because, hopefully, it means you are getting your money’s worth.
Community newspapers like The Post-Star serve our communities by addressing problems, holding elected official accountable and initiating conversations in our community.
Consider some of the highlights from Saturday night:
- The Post-Star swept the Public Service category with Gwendolyn Craig earning first place for her environmental coverage while Kathleen Moore and Don Lehman earned second place for their coverage of understaffed nursing homes.
- Kathleen Moore took second place in enterprise reporting for her stories on finding a drug rehab facility.
- Pete Tobey took first place in sports writing for his profile a deaf wrestler.
- Will Doolittle and Adam Colver took first place for best podcast for Will’s ongoing series “The Alzheimer’s Chronicles.”
These were some of the important stories that we covered, important issues where we gave our readers insights about what is going on in our community and some of the problems we face.
We’ll print a more detailed story later in the week.
There are many communities that don’t have the luxury of a printed newspaper. That leaves a void.
Consider that when you read the paper or visit our website. Journalism is important. Civic discussion and debate is important.
I hope you continue to support this local newspaper. We’ve got a great staff and right now I am very proud of the work they do every day.
